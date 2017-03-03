BOE: There are serious consequences for not paying PSS $10M

BOARD of Education Chairwoman Marylou Ada reminded the CNMI government of the “serious ramifications” for not paying the Public School System $10 million in maintenance-of-effort funding required by the U.S. Department of Education.

USDOE itself has already informed the CNMI government about its obligation to PSS, she added.

“We continually ask the governor to pay what is due to PSS,” Ada said, adding that the consequences are spelled out in USDOE’s letter.

“There are very serious consequences if we don’t receive the money.”

The CNMI government may end up having to return the $44 million in American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds it received in 2009 if it fails to adhere to the maintenance-of-effort requirement.

Of the $44 million, $32.3 million was allocated for public education.

One of the conditions for receiving the grant money was that the CNMI government would allocate a certain percentage of its annual budget to public education, and such a percentage is equivalent to 25 percent of the overall CNMI government budget.

The CNMI government still owes PSS $10 million for the maintenance-of-effort “and we have not forgotten that,” Ada reiterated.

PSS intends to use the money to fix school infrastructure, she added.

Moreover, she said, BOE wants all the schools to be e-book-ready, their premises secured and environmentally friendly.

In addition, BOE wants to serve students hot meals and not pre-packaged lunches, she said.

“It’s not impossible. If we work together we can get it done,” she said.