NMI Democrats cast votes for DNC chair

(Press Release) — Members of the Democratic Party of the Northern Mariana Islands were in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend to attend the Democratic National Committee winter meeting.

Heading the delegation was NMI Democratic Chair Danny Quitugua, along with National Committeewoman Nola Hix and National Committeeman Michael White. The delegates had the opportunity to vote for the DNC chair, vice chair, vice chair of civic engagement and voter participation, secretary, treasurer, and national finance chair.

This was the first time the NMI Democratic Party participated in the DNC meetings as full members, and the first time the delegates were able to vote for candidates running for positions within the national party. Last July the party participated in the Democratic National Convention and for the first time in CNMI history cast their ballots for the democratic nominee for president.

“We are having a say in how the national party operates,” said Quitugua. “We had the chance to meet with party officials and talk to them about the issues we face in the islands, and how the national party can help us address them.”

Quitugua believes that it is important for the Northern Mariana Islands to engage in national politics.

“The five U.S. territories collectively have 113 votes at the Democratic National Convention, that’s about as many as Wisconsin or North Carolina,” Quitugua explained. “We have the potential to be very influential in national politics, and we should wield that power to improve the lives of our people.”

The delegates were front and center during the DNC meeting and met with nearly all of the candidates in Atlanta, including former U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Tom Perez, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, and South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The delegates were also selected to attend the exclusive CNN Live Leadership debate between the eight candidates for DNC chair.

“We literally had front row seats at the DNC chair debate on CNN,” said Hix. “But more importantly we had a voice at the meeting. The CNMI was very well represented during our trip as the intent was to advocate for the people of the U.S. territories. We definitely caught the attention of the new DNC and the newly elected committed their support to assist us in the re-organization of our party.”