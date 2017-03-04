Carlet Anota gets suspended sentence for assault and battery

A 19-year-old woman received a suspended one-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to assault and battery.

Carlet Ann Mendez Anota was also placed under supervised probation for one year, and will pay $225 in court fees and $616.50 restitution to the victim and complete 75 hours of community service as ordered by Judge Kenneth Govendo last week.

In addition, she must attend and complete anger management counseling at the Community Guidance Center and must not possess or consume any alcohol while on probation.

As part of the plea agreement, the government dismissed the remaining counts against Anota with prejudice.

Anota, who was represented by Public Defender Douglas Hartig, was originally charged with two counts of assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

Assstant Attorney General Robert Glass Jr. prosecuted the case.

The incident happened on July 29, 2016, on Saipan with Anota hitting her victims in the head and the face while yelling profanities at them.