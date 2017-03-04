Torres in DC for national governors meeting

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres is in Washington, D.C. to attend the National Governors Association 2017 Winter Meeting and is scheduled to be back on island early next week.

The governor was supposed to speak at the Interagency Group on Insular Areas senior plenary session, but he had to be on Saipan to meet a visiting U.S. congressional delegation or CODEL last week.

The governor left for Washington, D.C. on Feb. 23 after the CODEL concluded its two-day visit of Saipan, Tinian and Rota.

At the IGIA senior plenary session on Feb. 24, the governor was represented by his chief of staff, Matthew Deleon Guerrero who delivered a speech on Torres’s behalf.





While in Washington, D.C., the governor and first lady Diann Torres attended sessions on early childhood education and ending childhood hunger.

Torres and the other governors from across the states and territories also met with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and some cabinet members, the administration said.

Forty-six governors from the states and territories were in attendance at the NGA which also held its first meeting with the new White House administration.

In addition, the governor had meetings on Capitol Hill with several members of the U.S. Congress as well as officials of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“This series of meetings in our nation’s capital builds on Governor Torres’ continual efforts (including the 902 consultations and the CODEL visit) to reach out to officials in both the White House and Congress so that CNMI issues are brought to the national discussion and receive appropriate attention and action,” his administration said.