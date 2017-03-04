CUC hires water, wastewater division manager

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. hired Gary Byrd as water and wastewater division manager, CUC acting executive director Gary Camacho said.

“Byrd brings over 27 years of experience with him in management and operations within the water and wastewater industry,” he said.

CUC is required to appoint a full-time drinking water and wastewater division manager, a position that has been vacant since Sept. 12, 2014.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, the division manager is key to the safe and compliant operation of CUC’s drinking water and wastewater systems, including its wastewater-treatment plants.

The position of division manager was supposed to be filled by Feb. 8, 2015.

Camacho also reported that CUC has just signed an agreement with Best Sunshine International/Imperial Pacific International for water service.

The memorandum of understanding for wastewater, however, is still with the contract manager for BSI/IPI who is overseeing the sewage main installation, he said.

Concerning water quality, Camacho said they have collected and analyzed all routine safe drinking water samples required for compliance with total coliform rule.

He said they collected 53 samples from Saipan, three from Rota, and five from Tinian.

“All public water systems are in compliance with total coliform rule,” he said.

CUC also collected samples from 13 Kagman water wells in compliance with the groundwater rule, he said, adding that following e-coli-positive results from one of the wells, their laboratory worked with the Bureau of Environmental Coastal and Quality and water operations management and immediately issued a public notification.

“The well is still offline and is in the process of being disinfected,” he said.

On Tinian, he added, the water production from Maui Well II totaled 44,747,800 gallons as of Feb. 7.

On Rota, Camacho said water personnel from the CUC central office discussed the proposed water-improvement project with BECQ and the Division of Fish and Wildlife.

Water personnel also helped replace the pressure-relief valve in the Tatgua area and visited the main cave and Onan chlorination station and other water facilities on Rota, he said.