Rep. Blanco wants AG’s duties clarified

REPRESENTATIVE Ivan Blanco has introduced a measure that will clarify and define the attorney general’s duties and responsibilities on the promulgation of rules and regulations in reviewing contracts and in representing the commonwealth government or its executive departments.

According to House Bill 20-43, there is a need to clarify and redefine the duties and responsibilities of the Office of the Attorney General with regard to the rules and regulations creation process and his/her representation of the commonwealth government, its officials and its executive departments including public corporations and autonomous agencies.

Blanco said the AG’s office can and should give legal advice to the commonwealth government and its executive departments when it is solicited and should represent executive departments including public corporations and autonomous agencies when requested — but this advice and representation should remain within their proper bounds.

The government and its executive departments including public corporations and autonomous agencies may seek legal advice from the AG, but they do not have to follow that advice, the bill stated.

“The AG’s office may represent the commonwealth government and its executive department including public corporations and autonomous agencies in court actions…but this means the AG must represent their interests, and the AG should not substitute his/her judgment for the judgment of his clients or otherwise interject himself/herself into matters of policy,” the bill added.

The measure proposes the following amendments to the law:

“Title 1 Section 2153 (e) and (g) is amended to read: (e) to review only when requested as to form and legal sufficiency, all rules and regulations to be promulgated by any executive department, agency or instrumentality of the commonwealth government including public corporations. Form and legal sufficiency for purposes of this review shall mean (i) the absence of conflict with any general statute or regulations, federal law or regulations or the Constitution of the CNMI or of the United States and (ii) compliance with the requirements of 1 CMC Section 9104 and (iii) a review of the express statutory authority authorizing the promulgations of regulation.

“(g) To review only when requested as to form and legal capacity, all proposed contracts, bonds, or other evidence of contractual obligations of the commonwealth, its departments, agencies and instrumentalities, including public corporations.”

In an interview on Thursday, Blanco said:

“The 19th Legislature introduced legislation to harmonize the statutes on the authority of the Office of the Attorney General with the constitutional requirement for the election of the attorney general and its independence as a constitutional office within the executive branch. Currently, the Constitution states that the elected AG shall be the chief legal officer for the CNMI government and legal advisor to the governor, departments, agencies, etc., but did not prescribe the attorney general’s duties and powers or the restrictions on the office’s powers.

“Furthermore, certain clauses in this bill give the AG the independent authority to plan and submit its annual budget, organize the office, select, promote, demote employees outside of the Civil Service Commission umbrella, among others.”

Blanco said his bill “intends to clarify and define the responsibilities and duties of the AG in the rules and regulations creation process and his/her representation of other government agencies to ensure the process is more efficient and responsive to today’s changing environment. I hope it helps minimize misunderstanding with the establishment of appropriate boundaries.”