Zoning Board approves Kanat Tabla motel village permit application

THE Saipan Zoning Board approved on Thursday the conditional use application of SKT Company for its development project in Kannat Tabla.

The SKT Company is proposing to operate a farm with a “motel village” on Lot EA 101-1-1 and TR 22602, a site overlooking San Jose.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the applicant is proposing to construct 50 motel units, adding that the development project will be implemented on a phase-by-phase basis.

The first phase will include the construction of 10 motel units, a swimming pool and a restaurant.

Ogumoro said the applicant will construct 10 motel units each year with a maintenance building, an open shade area, a resting place and a farm area.

The use of the application is classified as motel and the area is zoned as rural, she added.





Zoning Board Chairman Diego Blanco said he supports “with reservations” the recommendation of the zoning staff for the approval of the conditional use application.

Blanco said he is concerned about the financial capability of the investor.

“They are not financially ready,” he added.

Project engineer Fernando Maceda said they have $1.3 million for phase one which does not include road development.

He said they will start construction this year and implement the next phases in succeeding years, adding that they will construct a septic tank and a drainage basin at the project site.

Zoning Board treasurer Mario Taimanao told the applicant their permit would be cancelled if they failed to comply with their business plan, saying that many development projects have become blighted structures after the investors discontinued them due to lack of funding.