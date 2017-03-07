Maitai Charley charged in domestic-violence case

A 32-year-old beach concession staffer was arrested on March 1, 2017 for beating up his girlfriend after she refused to give him money.

Maitai Kapileo Charley was charged with domestic violence: disturbing the peace, criminal mischief and assault and battery. His preliminary hearing is set for March 9, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 220A.

Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio set bail at $20,000 and appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent Charley. Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government during Friday’s bail hearing.

According to police, on Saturday Feb. 26, 2017, Charley punched his girlfriend several times and choked her for refusing to give him money.

Police said Charley also threw an unopened can of beer at his girlfriend which hit her in the face.

She was so afraid that she did not do anything except cover her face and crouch on the floor.

She later complained of pain in her back, head and arms but refused medical attention. She was brought to a women’s shelter and police took photos of her injuries.

She told police that when the beating stopped she felt so weak that whenever Charley shouted at her she shook.

She said, in the past, before she flew back to Japan, Charley would often beat her, but she did not break up with him because she hoped that Charley would see how much she loved him. They became a couple again when she returned to Saipan.

Later, she did file a complaint against him, but she dropped it because she said she was afraid of him, adding that he has friends and family on the police force.