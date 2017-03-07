Anthony Eugenio arrested for assaulting girlfriend

POLICE have arrested a 36-year-old man for pulling his girlfriend’s hair and punching her while they were in a car.

Anthony Decornia Eugenio was charged with disturbing the peace and assault and battery, and his bail was set at $5,000 by Judge Associate Teresa Kim-Tenorio during a hearing on Friday.

The court also appointed Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbitt to represent Eugenio while Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government.

Police said they interviewed the victim at her parents’ house in Tanapag on March 2, 2017 at 10:18 a.m.

The victim told police that on March 1, 2017 at around 1 p.m., she was with Eugenio and their three children in their car heading south on Middle Road, Chalan Laulau to visit his friend in As Terlaje.

She told police that when they came to a stop at the traffic light by Payless Shoes she and Eugenio had an argument.

She said Eugenio pulled her hair with his right hand and pulled her hair up and down several times toward the dash board before punching her with his left hand.

When the traffic light turned green Eugenio let go of her hair and headed back to their house, she said, adding that they continued to argue.

She said she was screaming at Eugenio because of all the things he had done to her.

Eugenio then pulled over to the side of the road by Transamerica, opened her door and tried to push her out of the car, tearing her shirt.

She said she refused to get out because her three children were in the vehicle.

Eugenio then drove back to their house in Chinatown, and that’s where Eugenio told her to get out.

She took her two-month-old baby out of the car while Eugenio left with the two other children. She then called the police and reported the incident.

She told police that it was not the first time that Eugenio had hit her, adding that during their relationship, which began five years ago, he had hit her several times.

She said when she was pregnant with her youngest baby, Eugenio would push her out of the car whenever they argued, but she managed to hold onto something. Eugenio would also punch and kick her, she added.