Defendant in sexual-abuse-of-a-minor case wants victim’s testimony excluded

A RETIRED Army Reservist charged with sexual abuse of a minor has asked the Superior Court to exclude the testimony of the alleged victim.

Michael Barry Murphy, though attorney Janet H. King, filed a motion for a pre-trial evidentiary hearing on the competence of the commonwealth’s witness, a minor child.

The defendant also asked for the exclusion of all statements of the minor child, and for the exclusion of all testimony of the minor child.

King said she will introduce the expert testimony of Dr. Maggie Bruck, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry, Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Dr. Bruck, according to King, is a preeminent researcher on the cognitive development and memory of children.

King said Dr. Bruck will explain how the repeated, suggestive interviews in this case have resulted in the minor child’s inability to distinguish between what she actually experienced and what she was told by adults.

“It is not a matter of whether the minor child believes she is telling the truth; instead, cognitive research demonstrates that suggestive interviews significantly and irremediably affect the ability of young children to remember what happened,” said King.

Once a young child’s memory is corrupted through suggestive interviews, there is no way to ensure the reliability of the child’s capacity to recollect, King added.

She is asking the court to hold a pretrial evidentiary hearing, to exclude from evidence all statements made by the minor child, and find that the minor child is not competent to testify.

According to King’s memorandum, it is generally accepted in the scientific community that the memories of young children can be altered by suggestive interviews.

This memory alteration bears on the ability of a child witness to competently testify, because when a child’s memories are altered, the child is incapable of accurate recollection, King said.

“In this case, there is evidence that the child witness at issue has been suggestively interviewed multiple times.”

King said “there is ample evidence indicating that the minor witness’s statements are not recollections of actual events, but instead are the product of repeated, suggestive interviews, the likes of which have been shown by scientific studies to compromise the memories of young children and lead to false reporting.”

Last month, a second case was filed against Murphy by the Office of Attorney General which charged him with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree. The prosecution said these incidents happened from 1994 to 2004 when the second alleged victim was a minor. The victim is now 26 years old, according to court documents.