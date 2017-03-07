Visiting Japanese student-teachers complain about long-wait at Saipan airport

ABOUT 90 visiting Japanese student-teachers had an unhappy experience at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.

It took them three hours to get through immigration, said Keiji Hata, the director of the Center for Educational Development of Otemon Gakuin University.

“We arrived at 3 a.m. and when we left the airport the sun was already up,” he told Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang during a courtesy visit on Thursday.

With Hata were Faculty of Foreign Studies assistant professor Yosuke Kishioka and student-teacher Fuki Kotani. They asked the mayor how the immigration procedure for newly arrived visitors at the airport could be improved.

The visitors left Saipan on Sunday after a week of experiencing classes at local schools.

“Except for the incident at the airport, we had no other problems and the students enjoyed their stay on island,” said Hata through interpreter Yuki Kishimoto, the mayor’s office students’ program coordinator.

Apatang said he is hoping that federal and local authorities can address the long waiting lines at the airport.

While here, the visiting Japanese student-teachers learned many things about local culture and the public education system, Hata said, adding that it was their fifth year to visit Saipan.

He said next year, he will bring soccer teams to Saipan as he thanked Tan Holdings Inc. president Jerry Tan, the head of the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association, for sponsoring a party for the student-teachers at Kanoa Resort.