$1.4M not enough for retroactive pay hike

THE $1.4 million allotted by Public Law 19-75 for the retroactive pay hike of government personnel is not enough, and there are still around 130 employees who have not been paid, the Office of Personnel Management told the Senate Committee on Fiscal Affairs chaired by Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider on Friday.

The committee met with OPM to discuss the implementation of Public Law 19-75 which appropriated a total of $40,967,307.88 in Saipan casino revenues for several government agencies and programs.

One of its provisions states: “The amount of $1.451,365 shall be used to pay outstanding retroactive lump-sum payments to active and inactive employees whose wages were frozen at Step 12, pursuant to Public Law 10-76 and as amended by Public Law 11-59. The expenditure authority shall be the secretary of Finance.”

But OPM Director Isidro Seman and chief of employee development staffing Joe Pangelinan told the senators that the $1.4 million has already been spent, but there are still employees who have not been paid.





They said the government owes these employees between $625,000 to $650,000 in retroactive pay.

The senators asked the OPM officials how many employees have been paid already.

But the OPM officials could not give the senators the exact number, saying they have two lists one of which is “good” while the other includes some employees that are not supposed to be on the list.

The officials said their files “got messed up” when they moved to their new office and so they’ll have to review their lists.

Sen. Sixto Igisomar told the OPM officials to come up with an official list of the number of employees who have been paid and those who have not been paid.

Igisomar directed them to write up a request stating how much they need and for how many employees.

Sen. Justo Quitugua said OPM should submit an exact number and not an estimate.

Senator Hofschneider asked the OPM officials to come up with a final official list as soon as possible.

In an interview, he said, “We appropriated the $1.4 million based on numbers and data provided by OPM, and that’s how we arrived at the figure of $1.4 million. Now we learn that the funding is exhausted, and there are still some employees who have not been paid. That’s why we called for this meeting with OPM to clarify the status of the funding as we have received a lot of complaints from our employees who have not been paid yet.”

Hofschneider added, “So now we’ve learned that there are still some 130 employees both active and inactive whose eligibility is under review right now. Some of them are probably retired already so they have yet to complete their review process. I asked OPM to come back and submit to us a funding request so we can fulfill this obligation once and for all. I also asked them to work with the Department of Finance so the numbers will represent the true figure of what is owed.”

Igisomar said: OPM “did not collaborate with us — they did not inform us that the $1.4 million was not enough, and that’s why we are here in this mess. There were a lot of questions. What happened? Why were some paid while others were not? We also learned that the hospital, which used to be part of the executive branch, was not included on the list of those that were supposed to get paid yet hospital employees were paid. There are a lot of issues that need to be clarified so we can fulfill this obligation. We asked for this meeting to clarify the status of the funds and asked OPM to submit a formal request. Then we’ll have to go about finding some funds so that everyone gets paid.”