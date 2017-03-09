George Delos Santos pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minor

GEORGE Ramel Delos Santos, 56, has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, and is now facing a mandatory term of eight years imprisonment.

Superior Court Oresiding Judge Robert Naraja, in the change of pleading hearing on Tuesday, asked the defendant if he was voluntarily and willingly entering the plea without someone forcing him.

Delos Santos said he was voluntary pleading guilty and that no promises were made to him.

He appeared in the custody of the Department of Corrections and was represented by court-appointed counsel Cong Nie. Also appearing was Filipino interpreter Auralou Sabangan. Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government.

Judge Naraja ordered the Office of Adult Probation to conduct a pre-sentence investigation report to be filed no later than June 2, 2017.

The court also granted the government’s request to dismiss with prejudice the remaining charges filed in the case, and set the sentencing hearing for June 22, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 202 A.

Police said the incident happened on or about Aug. 28, 2016 and the victim was then six years old.