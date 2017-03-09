Woman gets time-served for assaulting boyfriend

A WOMAN who assaulted her boyfriend, causing a four-inch laceration on his forehead, received a suspended jail sentence.

According to the judgment and commitment order signed by Judge Kenneth Govendo, Mary Kelly Alfred, 45, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace in violation and was sentenced to six months imprisonment with all but 10 days suspended. Alfred was also given credit for the 10 days she had already served in jail.

In addition, she will be placed on supervised probation for one year and must pay fines and all court fees.

As part of the plea agreement, the government agreed to dismiss the assault and battery (domestic violence) charge against her.

On Oct. 16, 2016, in San Vicente, Alfred “struck his boyfriend, unreasonably annoying him and disturbing his peace,” according to the plea agreement.

Police earlier said that at the time of the incident, Alfred was drinking beer with her mother while the victim was sleeping in their car.

Apparently, Alfred got mad at him because he did not answer her calls. Police said she punched him twice in the head while she held a set of keys.