Northern Islands mayor’s office requests $925K budget

A DAY before he passed away on Feb. 18, 2017, Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan submitted to the Legislature his office’s fiscal year 2018 budget request which included funding for the permanent resettlement and redevelopment of Sarigan, Alamagan, Pagan and Agrihan.

Aldan asked for a budget of $925,013.45 for the period covering Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018. He said the amount would enable his office to continue to provide the foundation necessary for the resettlement plan and other vital projects to assure the sustainability of the settlements.

Under the current budget law, the Northern Islands mayor’s office will get $505,870 in FY 2017 or from Oct. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017. Of this amount, $289,460 is for 17 personnel; $206,410 for operations; and $10,000 for utilities.

In his Feb. 17, 2017 letter to the Legislature, Aldan said his “resettlement plan focuses on the four islands with future plans for economic development programs and activities on the respective islands to ensure that the settlements are safe and sustainable.”

He said his office had been working diligently with the Office of Grants Management to secure solar photovoltaic and communications equipment to insure that the returning residents of Sarigan, Alamagan, Pagan and Agrihan will have “an upgraded communication system that they can power up with the help of solar panels and be able to communicate with both the mayor’s office and Homeland Security Emergency Management in case of emergencies.”

According Aldan, “Installing an upgraded communication system will give residents a glimmer of hope and encourage them to work alongside the [mayor’s office] to rebuild their communities and economy.”

Aldan, 43, passed away on the early morning of Feb. 18, 2017. His successor, Vicente Cruz Santos Jr., was sworn in on Monday and has vowed to continue Aldan’s work.