CUC to create task force for development projects

A TASK force will be formed by the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. to facilitate the smooth implementation of development projects that will connect to the CUC system.

During a meeting on Tuesday, CUC board member Ignacio Perez said the task force, which will consist of CUC’s top managers, will help prevent further complaints from private contractors that have projects with CUC.

Herman M. Deleon Guerrero of USA Fanter Corporation has complained to the board about CUC’s failure to address the company’s concerns.

Deleon Guerrero said they have an ongoing project with casino investor Imperial Pacific International to connect the sewer line from the hotel project in Garapan to the Sadog Tasi water treatment facility.

He said they asked CUC to remove the pipe debris that is obstructing the area where they are working.

“The project was approved more than a year ago and they [CUC] should have had a plan by now,” Deleon Guerrero said.

He said their personnel and equipment are “idle” at the project site because CUC has yet to remove the obstacles.

“We are not the government —we cannot afford to waste money,” he added.

In an interview, Deleon Guerrero said their company lost $2,000 for failing to operate on that day.

CUC board chairwoman Adelina Roberto told the CUC water and wastewater division executives that they should start clearing the area.

But CUC water division manager Richard Wasser said he was not aware of USA Fanter’s request.

CUC wastewater chief engineer John Riegel said they have had regular meetings, but the issue related to the obstacles was only brought up on Saturday.

CUC board member Joe Torres said there is a need to address CUC’s “in-house communications,” adding that management should realize the importance of the ongoing project.