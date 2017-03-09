Ex-Rota mayor pleads no contest in theft case

FORMER Rota Mayor Melchor A. Mendiola pled no contest to the charge of possession or removal of government property and was sentenced to six months imprisonment, all suspended.

At a hearing on Feb. 17, 2017, Mendiola appeared in the Rota courthouse with his counsel, Matthew Holley, who appeared telephonically from Saipan, while the government was represented by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley who also appeared telephonically from Saipan.

According to the Feb. 22, 2017 minute order signed by Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja, Mendiola waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation report.

As part of Mendiola’s sentence, he must report to the Office of the Adult probation no later than March 17, 2017.

Judge Naraja placed Mendiola on unsupervised probation for a period of six months or from Feb. 17, 2017 to Aug. 17, 2017.

After the hearing on Feb. 17, 2017, Mendiola paid all his financial obligations.

Judge Naraja also vacated the review hearing set for Feb. 24, 2017, adding that no further review hearings are needed, unless ordered by the court, since the defendant had paid all his financial obligations.

According to the plea agreement, on or between Sept. 2014 and Feb. 26, 2015 on Rota, Mendiola possessed and or removed property owned by the CNMI government — several serving tables — without proper authority.

Mendiola’s three other co-defendants — then-Rota municipal government employees Alfred M. Apatang, Tina M. Atalig and Stacey Ann M. Atalig — pled guilty to the same offense also as part of a plea deal. They were all sentenced to six months in prison, all suspended.

Mendiola was elected Rota mayor in Nov. 2009, defeating now Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog and now Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon in a three-way contest.

In Nov. 2014, however, Mendiola lost to Efrain M. Atalig who later asked the Office of the Public Auditor to look into the “conduct, activities and questionable transactions” of his predecessor.