Ethan Calvo arrested for assault and battery, other charges

A 19-year-old Chalan Kanoa resident was arrested on charges of assault and battery, aggravated assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

The incident involved other individuals, including a juvenile, police said.

On Wednesday, Associate Judge Joseph Camacho presided over a bail hearing for the defendant, Ethan James Teregeyo Calvo, and set bail at $25,000.

Calvo appeared in the custody of Department of Corrections and his court-appointed counsel, Assistant Public Defender Michael Sato, while Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley appeared for the government.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

On March 5, 2017, police said, Department of Public Safety central headquarters dispatched officers to a reported disturbance on Gregorio Avenue in Chalan Kanoa District 3.

Arriving at the scene, the officers saw three individuals with bloodstains on their shirts needing medical attention.

One of the individuals was holding another to keep him seated upright and putting pressure on his head to prevent him from losing more blood, police said.

They also observed that the individual was going in and out of consciousness, and his eyes were rolling backward while he was moaning in pain.

The individual was transported by medics to the hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment, police said.

According to a witness, Calvo was involved in assaulting the three individuals on Sunday.

Police said Calvo waived his rights to an attorney and gave a statement regarding the incident, admitting that he punched an individual twice in the face.