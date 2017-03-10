CUC will use $2M from government to offset any oil-price hike

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. will use the $2 million in financial assistance from the central government to offset any increase in the fuel adjustment charge which is based on the price of oil, CUC legal counsel James Sirok said.

If the price of oil increases, CUC will immediately tap the $2 million to prevent an increase in the fuel adjustment charge, he added.

The money was part of the $40.9 million in supplemental appropriations made possible by revenue collected from the Saipan casino.

Sirok said since there has been no increase in the price of oil, they have yet to tap the $2 million.

CUC board chairwoman Adelina Roberto said all ratepayers, including the government and businesses, will benefit from any offseting of fuel adjustment charges.

“That’s the plan of the board,” she added.