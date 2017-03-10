Governor seeks infrastructure funding from US

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres has asked President Donald Trump to help the CNMI with its infrastructure projects.

The governor returned to the island on Tuesday from Washington, D.C. where he attended the National Governors Association winter meeting and met with the president.

He said he also wrote to Trump to inform the president about the CNMI’s critical infrastructure needs, including those related to sewer, water and landfill.

“It is critical that we get additional infrastructure funds to assist us in these areas,” the governor said.

The U.S. House Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources will hold an oversight hearing on March 9, 2016, EST, on “Improving and Expanding Infrastructure in Tribal and Insular Communities.”

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, a member of the subcommittee, said no territorial governors have been invited to testify.

In a letter to the governor, Kilili said: “As you are aware, one the top items on the Trump administration’s agenda is a vast infrastructure investment plan for the country. To help ensure that the Northern Mariana Islands participates fully in such a plan and gets its fair share of funding, I ask you to provide testimony regarding our infrastructure projects.”