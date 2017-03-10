Local beauty pageant events can be tourist attractions, says Jerry Tan

ANNUAL local events, such as beauty pageants, are potential tourist attractions, Marianas Visitors Authority board member Jerry Tan said.

He said organizers should promote local beauty pageants in ways that will appeal to tourists.

Such events may have to be held in bigger venues to accommodate tourists, he added.

Perhaps MVA and the organizers can come up with a “different approach” to make the pageants attractive to tourists, Tan said.

Among the island’s annual beauty pageants are Miss Marianas and Miss Teen Marianas, which are organized by Stellar Marianas, and Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy of the United Filipino Organization.

The annual fundraising Liberation Queen pageant is organized by the Saipan mayor’s office.