Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateFri, 10 Mar 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
The Consumer Caution Corner: Opening a bank account

     

     

     

     

     

    Thursday, March 9, 2017-4:20:22P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Local beauty pageant events can be tourist attractions, says Jerry Tan

  • Print
09 Mar 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

ANNUAL local events, such as beauty pageants, are potential tourist attractions, Marianas Visitors Authority board member Jerry Tan said.

He said organizers should promote local beauty pageants in ways that will appeal to tourists.

Such events may have to be held in bigger venues to accommodate tourists, he added.

Perhaps MVA and the organizers can come up with a “different approach” to make the pageants attractive to tourists, Tan said.

Among the island’s annual beauty pageants are Miss Marianas and Miss Teen Marianas, which are organized by Stellar Marianas, and Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy of the United Filipino Organization.

The annual fundraising Liberation Queen pageant is organized by the Saipan mayor’s office.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.