NMI tourism faces various risks, threats, says consultant

SAIPAN has been voted the “Most Popular Island” at the Guangzhou International Travel Fair in China, beating Guam, Bali and Hawaii, but the CNMI tourism industry will soon face problems if the long lines at the Saipan airport are not addressed quickly.

This is among the findings of a study on the feasibility and sustainability of tourism development in the CNMI conducted by Horwath HTL, a global consulting company.

On Wednesday, Nigel Summers and Darlena Zhai of Horwath HTL presented their study’s findings and recommendations during MVA’s general membership meeting at the Saipan World Resort.

“What is quite shocking at the moment when everything is looking great is that you have a number of risks and threats coming together all at the same time,” Summers said.

For example: the long lines and waiting times experienced by newly arrived tourists at the Saipan airport. This issue, he added, is all about manpower.

Moreover, local hotels need to be renovated and improved, and their long-term leases have to be renewed, Summer said.

The other “threats” are insufficient infrastructure and resources, uncertainties with respect to access, a shortage of labor, CW problems, and potential degradation of the island’s charms.

In her remarks, Marianas Visitors Authority board chairwoman Marianne Aldan-Pierce said Saipan was voted the “Most Popular Island” because of the local tourism industry’s strategic thinking, innovation and strong partnership with stakeholders in the CNMI.

However, she said the same qualities which allowed us to achieve success are now needed to overcome the challenges the tourism industry is currently facing, specifically the long-waiting time at the Saipan airport’s immigration counters.

Right now, she said, hundreds of passengers arriving in the wee hours of the morning often have to stand and wait for hours.

She said MVA, the Commonwealth Ports Authority and businesses have provided seats and water dispensers. Soon, TVs will be available for the hundreds of passengers “stranded” in the immigration lines.

She said they are also planning to acquire and install automated passport control machines to allow visitors travelling under the electronic travel authorization system or ESTA visa waiver program to self-process their passports. This system will be used by visitors from Korea and Japan, she added.

Horwath HTL’s Darlena Zhai said among the “strengths” of the CNMI are its pristine environment, short travel time from key regional markets, improved air access, the influx of Chinese tourists, and its active and ongoing promotion in the regional wholesale and group travel market.

Zhai said the CNMI still has many opportunities to boost its tourism industry, adding that there are still many untapped markets, including higher-yielding free independent traveler guests.

“When new products enter the market, it is likely to considerably improve the CNMI as a destination,” she said.

Meanwhile, with the recent increase in visitor arrivals, public funds are now more readily available to perform much-needed infrastructure upgrades, Zhai added.

Aldan-Pierce said MVA commissioned the study to get the community to start talking about ways to sustain the islands’ only industry — tourism.

She said they are planning to meet with the Legislature to present their plan which they have already discussed with Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres and his Strategic Economic Development Council.