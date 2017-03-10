Court denies Hocog’s motion to dismiss

DISTRICT Court for the NMI designated Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has denied the motion of Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog and the other defendants to dismiss the lawsuit filed by investor Takahisa Yamamoto against them over the MV Luta fiasco.

The other defendants are the officers of the vessel’s registered owner, Luta Mermaid LLC: Fidel Mendiola Jr., Abelina Mendiola, Deron T. Mendiola and Fidel S. Mendiola III.

The judge said the sole grounds on which the defendants moved for dismissal is that the first amended complaint, unlike the initial complaint, is not verified.

Hocog maintains that the late verification made two weeks after the [first amended complaint] was filed was ineffective,” the court said.

But the judge added that “all of the movants reside within the jurisdiction, and [Yamamoto] has not sought to attach the vessel or any other property belonging to the movants. Therefore, the complaint in admiralty against the defendants personally need not be verified.”

Verification was required only for an “in rem” claim, the judge said, referring to a lawsuit against an item of property.

Yamamoto asserted a maritime lien for necessaries against the vessel under supplemental rule C and obtained a warrant to arrest it.

But that claim, the judge added, effectively dropped out of this lawsuit when the court found a lack of probable cause to support the arrest and released the vessel.

“Even if [the] plaintiff had prevailed on the in rem claim and the arrested vessel had been sold, the proceeds of the sale would have gone only to satisfy the maritime lien for necessaries not for damages resulting from the fraud and breach of contract alleged against the movants personally,” Judge Tydingco-Gatewood said in her order dated March 8, 2017.

She said Yamamoto may proceed against defendants “in personam,” and if he prevails he will obtain a judgment against them personally.

Because the in personam claims against movants do not have to be verified, she said the court denies the motion to dismiss the first amended complaint.

But the court said it has not reached the question of whether Yamamoto’s late verification of the first amended complaint was effective.

Any party may raise it again later for another proper purpose, such as to determine whether statements in the first amended complaint may be considered competent evidence on a motion for summary judgment, the judge added.

Hocog, in his earlier motion to dismiss Yamamoto’s complaint, said the allegations never mentioned him, and that he was only named once in the lawsuit.

Yamamoto, in his amended complaint, repeatedly mentioned the lt. governor’s name.

He sued the defendants in October for fraud, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment.

In related news

Judge Tydingco-Gatewood also issued an order dismissing the claims of Norton Lilly International and the MV Luta crewmembers against Luta Mermaid LLC.

The order was issued in accordance with the stipulation for dismissal with prejudice by plaintiffs in intervention Norton Lilly and the MV Luta crewmembers as well as the defendant, Luta Mermaid LLC.

The order stated that all claims by Norton Lilly International and the MV crewmembers are dismissed with prejudice.

Each party shall bear their own costs and fees, including attorney’s fees, the order added.

Norton Lilly, an Alabama company, sued MV Luta for unpaid necessities, delivery of goods, and services amounting to $131,801.10.

The crewmembers sued MV Luta for past due basic wages totaling $183,647.77.