Labor shortage causing housing problems

THE current labor shortage “is impacting our lives in many ways,” including “access to affordable, quality homes” for our local people Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres said on Wednesday.

The challenge the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. is facing right now with regard to its housing program, he added, “is a notable example” of how the lack of an adequate workforce is affecting the CNMI people.

“The issues NMHC is experiencing…highlight the wide-ranging difficulties that will occur if we do not provide our private sector with the necessary access to workers,” the governor said.

“This is why I am working very closely with U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan to push forward with sensible solutions that will allow our economy to continue to grow so that our people can achieve greater access to affordable, quality homes and amenities that are possible with rising incomes and a stable workforce in all sectors,” the governor added.

NMHC Corporate Executive Director Jesse Palacios told KSPN news last week that the lack of manpower is causing problems for low-income housing program beneficiaries.

“There are just not enough workers, and the problem is becoming more evident right now. We have a Section 8 program and have issued a number of vouchers to our tenants who go out and look for houses. But they are come back after 30 to 60 days asking for extensions because they cannot find houses out there,” Palacios told KSPN.

He said the demand for housing is much greater than the supply. “And with some of the new developments going up, the price [of existing units] might be out of reach for a lot of low-income residents.”

He said that, in the past, “our clients always looked for houses, but houses are [now] very hard to find. So they look for apartments, but even apartments are difficult to find. So we’re in a very bad situation because we have to comply with the regulations in the federal programs. They give us deadlines for clients to find houses so that we can disburse the funds.”