Chinese company plans to hold Marianas International Film Festival

A CHINESE film production and distribution company wants to host the first Marianas International Film Festival on Saipan.

The goal is “to bring the world’s top filmmakers to the Marianas, to build a bridge and connect the islands to the rest of the world,” said Li Wenhao, Golden Rose Media Group assistant president.

He said Golden Rose has been organizing film events in Shenzhen, China, adding that among the members of its organizing committee are Yang Buting and Michael Ellis.

Yang Buting is chairman of the China Mainstream Media National Film Capital Hollywood Group Inc., chairman of China Film Production International, chairman of China Film Distribution and Exhibition Association, and president and chairman of China Film Group Corporation; while Michael Ellis is president and managing director of the Motion Picture Association of America, Asia-Pacific Branch, Motion Picture Association International.

Li Wenhao said Saipan casino investor Imperial Pacific International is one of the sponsors of the Marianas film festival, but added that they are looking for other local sponsors.

In a presentation to the Marianas Visitors Authority on Thursday, Li Wenhao said they can hold a launching ceremony for international reporters, especially Hollywood media, in May this year.





They plan to hold the film festival’s opening ceremony and screening in December.

During the festival, many films will be screened here with the Regal Saipan Megaplex as the venue, Li Wenhao said.

The red carpet show and the award ceremony will be attended by prominent showbiz personalities from Hong Kong, China and Korea, he added, and awards will be given out for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song, Best Short Film, Best Animation, Best Visual Effects, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best New Actor, Best New Actress, Young Director Supporting Award Golden Rose Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

MVA board member Jerry Tan said if Golden Rose goes ahead with its plan it should also make a long-term commitment to hold the event each year.

Li Wenhao said the film festival, through the publicity and media coverage it will generate, will help promote the Northern Marianas as a tourist and entertainment destination in the Pacific.

In an interview, he said the film festival will be for film makers around the world.

One of the reasons they chose Saipan as a venue is because of its proximity to Asia and its tropical attractions, he added.

“We can provide festival participants with high-class entertainment while they enjoy the sun and the beaches at the same time.”