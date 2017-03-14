Guam Legislature votes to raise smoking age to 21

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — All 15 senators in the 34th Guam Legislature on Thursday voted to raise the island’s smoking age to 21.

Fines for the sale of tobacco, including vape products, to those under 21 would also double if Gov. Eddie Calvo signs the bill into law.

Fernando Esteves, a freshman Republican senator, suggested the amendment during the legislative session Thursday.

The bill is the latest attempt from Speaker Benjamin Cruz, a Democrat, to increase the legal smoking age from 18 to 21.

“The fines right now are minimal, barely a slap on the wrist,” Esteves said.

The initial proposal would fine a seller $500 for a first-time violation. The amendment would increase the fine to $1,000 if the bill becomes law.

(John O’Connor)

For a second violation, the fine would increase from $1,000 to $2,000; for a third violation, from $2,500 to $5,000; and a fourth violation would increase the fine from $5,000 to $10,000, according to Esteves’ amendment.