DoReMi violinists win 2 gold, 4 silver medals in Tumon

A GROUP of young violinists called the “String Stars” from the DoReMi Music School of Saipan and Guam won two gold and four silver medals during the Tumon Bay Music Festival which took place on Guam from March 4 to 5.

Ao Zhang, music instructor and DoReMi founder, said his students received a gold medal for group competition and another gold and four silvers in the individual competitions.

The Saipan students joined their DoReMi counterparts on Guam and played the First Movement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins, .

“The challenge here is it’s hard to get the two groups together to practice,” Ao said.

The Saipan DoReMi students are Alan Yu, Judy Kim, Kate Ishida, Jinju Thompson, Timothy Park, Daniel Bae, Kevin Liang and Alexander Chen. The Guam students are Aprile Kim, Justine Xu, Shaun Wu, Rachel Seo, Claire Yi, Irene Ko and Marsh Zhang.





“They had been practicing individually. When the Saipan students arrived in Guam, a day before the competition, that was the only time they had a chance to practice together,” Ao said.

There were 15 groups from Guam that participated in the annual competition.

“It’s really significant what we did because it is usually Saipan vs. Guam, but this time we joined with Guam’s DoReMi and won,” Judy Kim said.

“I was the last person who expected that we would win because we were really tired when we got to Guam. I didn’t get much sleep, and I worried that I might not perform well. But we won,” Alexander Chen added.

Kevin Liang won the gold in the individual competition, while Alexander Chen, Kate Ishida, Timothy Park and Jinju Thompson received the silver.

Ao, who opened Saipan’s first school of classical music in 1991, said he is preparing his students for a much bigger stage — an international competition in Hong Kong.