Rep. Angel Demapan wants Puerto Rico Park named in honor of late Governor Inos

REPRESENTATIVE Angel A. Demapan has pre-filed a bill that will name the newly constructed Puerto Rico Park in honor of the late Gov. Eloy S. Inos.

It was Inos who led the ground-breaking for the park which is scheduled to open next week. He died in office at the age of 66 on Dec. 28, 2015 while recovering from open heart surgery in Seattle, Washington

“The late Honorable Eloy S. Inos dedicated over 30 years of his life to public service for the people of the commonwealth,” Demapan said in a statement.

“And he embodied all the characteristics of a true statesman, such as intelligence, humility, and kindness. He possessed a vision that made it possible for him to overcome obstacles and to cross political lines to unite leaders in order to take the government out of its economic decline.”

Demapan said Inos also worked hard to save the pensions of retirees and their beneficiaries as he led the commonwealth toward economic recovery and growth. The late governor was also a true champion of the environment and an advocate for the protection and conservation of the CNMI’s natural resources, Demapan said.

Demapan, who served as Inos’s press secretary, noted how instrumental the late governor was in the final closure of the Puerto Rico dumpsite and in securing the federal funds amounting to $21 million for the conversion of the area into a public park.

“As a steward of our environment, then-Governor Inos saw the need to reduce migration of contaminated water into our lagoon, protect the toe and slopes of the dump from erosion, control storm-water, and collect and safely treat or ventilate landfill gas.

“He envisioned the conversion of the former dumpsite into a peaceful park that emphasizes the open-space aspect of the area and allows for the preservation of its natural habitat which involves a low level of development that accentuates the area’s natural beauty,

“The soon-to-open park is a clear demonstration of Governor Inos’ innate ability to find a diamond in the rough. It is only fitting that we commemorate the late governor’s leadership and life of service by dedicating this new and breathtaking public park in his name.”

Demapan said the park will highlight the pristine and natural beauty of Saipan’s western lagoon and will become a permanent attraction to residents and visitors alike.

“What’s wonderful about this facility is that it will be a place for everyone to enjoy and is a place that takes in the natural beauty of our island. I believe that Governor Inos would not have had it any other way,” he said.

Demapan expressed appreciation to the family of the late governor for embracing the proposal to name the park after him.