5 men beat up 3

FIVE men, including a juvenile armed with a baseball bat, assaulted three other men, one of whom had to be rushed to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. The two other victims sustained injuries, police said.

One of the suspects, Ethan James Teregeyo Calvo 19, appeared in Superior Court, Wednesday, for his bail hearing. He was charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace, and his bail was set by Judge Joseph N. Camacho at $25,000. Assistant Public Defender Michael Sato was appointed as his counsel. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley appeared for the government.

Police identified Calvo’s companions as Darren Michael, Myson Paul, Hansen Rudolph and a male juvenile, but court documents did not say whether or not they were also arrested.

According to police, they responded to a reported disturbance on Gregorio Avenue in Chalan Kanoa, Sunday, at 2:15 a.m.

The officers said they saw rocks scattered along the shoulder of the road and pools of blood near the three victims.

One of the victims appeared to be seriously wounded and was moaning in pain and going in and out of consciousness.

Prior to the attack, the wife of one of the victims told police that she and her husband were seated in front of their house in Chalan Kanoa when they saw Darren Michael chasing an unidentified man.

Seeing her husband, she said Michael stopped running and challenged her husband to a fight.

She said as the two started fighting on the road, a green car arrived and a juvenile male, a passenger, got out and helped Michael assault her husband.

The two then got into the car and sped off.

She said later that evening, the two other victims came to her husband’s house and had a drinking session during which they talked about the fight.

Later a black SUV operated by Michael passed by the house where the three victims were drinking, and it was followed by a sedan operated by the juvenile who shouted profanities at the three men.

The vehicles then parked along the Gregorio Avenue intersection from where Michael approached the house where the three victims were while the juvenile and other suspects hid in the dark.

Police said Michael told one of the victims that he, Michael, wanted peace. Suddenly the other suspects appeared from the dark and began assaulting the victim whose two other companions tried to intervene, but they were also attacked by the suspects.

The wife of one of the victims said she picked up rocks and threw them at the suspects while telling them that she was calling the police. That’s when the suspects stopped assaulting the victims, she added.

On Monday, Michael, Calvo and the juvenile admitted their participation in the assault.