TSA lines at Saipan airport are long, too

BESIDES the long lines at the immigration counters, authorities should also look into the long lines in the departure area, particularly at the Transportation Security Administration counters, Marianas Visitors Authority board member Jerry Tan said.

“This is something to look into, but I don’t think it’s an easy fix because if it were then TSA should have fixed the problem a long time ago,” he said.

He recommended a meeting with TSA, the Commonwealth Ports Authority, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other stakeholders to find possible solutions.

“Nobody wants to see those long lines, but we’re seeing them every night,” Tan said.

Based on her experience, MVA board chair Marianne Aldan-Pierce said it is only on Saipan and Guam that all passengers have to go through the TSA machines.

“Nowhere else in the world do they have that — only on Saipan and Guam,” she added.

During the MVA board meeting on Thursday, MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said they are allocating grant funds of $250,000 to CPA for the acquisition of automated passport control machines.

CPA Executive Director Chris Tenorio, in an interview after the meeting, said the APC machines will help fast-track the processing of visitor entry.

He said they are planning to purchase three APC machines.

MVA board member Gloria Cavanagh, for her part, said she was informed that the CPB will enter into partnership with private entities to assist in the screening process at the airport.

Moreover, the CBP regional director is expected to visit Saipan this April, MVA board member Chris J. Nelson said.

Tan said they should encourage airline companies to have day-time flights.

One of the reasons behind the long-lines at the immigration counters is the arrival of many night-time flights one after another, he added.