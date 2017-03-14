Finance chief asks court to dismiss lawsuit against her

DEPARTMENT of Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson has asked the Superior Court to disqualify the attorney general from participating in the lawsuit he filed against her over the implementation of a pay hike for public officials.

Through her attorneys Matthew Gregory and Kimberlyn King-Hinds, Larson is also asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

According to Gregory, the actions by the AG against the Finance secretary raise serious concerns of conflict pursuant to the Northern Marians Islands Model Rules of Professional Responsibility.

As the chief legal officer of the CNMI government, the AG is constitutionally mandated to advise and represent the secretary of Finance, in her official capacity on many matters pertaining to the department.

As part of that duty, it is the AG’s obligations to advise her against the implementation of laws which he deems unconstitutional, not sue to enjoin her from implementing a law which he has yet to advise her of, Gregory said.

On behalf of the people of the CNM, the AG’s office filed a lawsuit for a declaratory judgment against the salary increases for the members of the CNMI Legislature, the lt. governor, and the governor.

Attorney General Edward Manibusan brought the lawsuit in his official capacity as the chief legal officer of the commonwealth and named Finance Secretary Larissa Larson in her official capacity as a defendant.

But according to Gregory, the AG has no standing to bring the action.

The AG is statutorily barred from doing so, and the AG’s claim is not ripe for adjudication, he added.

In the absence of an appropriation authorizing payment of the salaries, Gregory said the secretary of Finance does not have the legal authority to effectuate the salary adjustments as it would violate the current budget act.

A former AG himself, Gregory said he was surprised to learn that the AG only asks the court for an order declaring that the current members of this Legislature have their salaries returned to the pre-1981 level of $8,000.

“If in fact [the pertinent sections] of P.L. 7-31 and 4-32 are unconstitutional, certain past and present members of the judiciary, past and present legislators, governors and lt. governors unjustly received and are currently receiving salaries and pension benefits computed from illegal payments,” said Gregory.

Manibusan is a former Superior Court presiding judge.

Gregory also noted that the AG’s complaint should be dismissed because it is barred by the statute of limitations.

The AG, he added, is currently representing Larson in multiple cases and yet at the same time has chosen to sue her.

“This is not just a situation where an AG‘s office has provided separate counsels to agencies that may be adverse; rather in this case, the AG is directly suing his client.”

This is not a waivable conflict and mandates disqualification under model rule 1.7, Gregory said.

“There is no law constitutional, statutory or ethical authority allowing the AG to represent a client one day, give him legal advice with regard to pending legislation, then sue the same client the next day on a purported cause of action arising out of the identical controversy.”

What is more disturbing, he added, is the fact that the secretary of Finance “was refused legal advice and instead was sued by her attorney.”

Gregory said an assistant attorney general sought to take advantage of Larson’s lack of an attorney in providing a stipulated preliminary injunction in return for an extension of time to respond to the lawsuit.

“The attorney should have given ample time without any conditions to respond to this lawsuit,” he added.

Gregory also argued that the AG’s complaint and some relief requested are time barred.

“Several of the statutes that the plaintiff challenges were enacted decades ago and certainly longer than the six-year statute of limitations that would apply in this case.”

In her affidavit to support her motion to dismiss and disqualify the AG’s lawsuit against her, Larson said she was forced to seek outside counsel and it is at the expense of CNMI taxpayers.

“I am unhappy about this but have no choice,” she added.

Larson said the AG’s lawsuit could have been resolved through a certified question at no additional cost to taxpayers.

“A lawsuit and court action should have been a last resort and not the first resort of the AG,” she added.

Larson stated that she has no opinion on the issue posed by the lawsuit and needs legal counsel to assess the pay hike law, P.L. 19-83, and related salary issues, but the AG’s office refused to provide her with any legal guidance.

“I believe it is unfair to force me to defend a statute when I have no opinion on the ultimate issues posed by the lawsuit — that is the job of the AG,” she said.

‘I really have no stake or interest in this litigation.”

She said there was sufficient time for the AG to speak with the governor, lt. governor “and/or myself prior to initiating this action and resolve it without any cost to the taxpayers.”

Larson said she was represented by the Office of the AG in a lawsuit filed against her in her official capacity, and has received legal advice both verbally and through written opinions from the AG, the deputy AG and several of the assistant AGs “and such representations include pursuing criminal prosecution on behalf of [Finance] against individuals who have committed violations of commonwealth law.”

Larson said that prior to the AG’s lawsuit against the salary hike for officials, she personally called the AG after the assistant AG that was representing her in the MV Luta case passed away. She had asked about the status of the case.

Larson said the AG informed her that he would write her a letter.

“I asked why he couldn’t just tell me,” she added.

He again repeated that he would write her a letter.

“I told him that if he indicated who was representing me, I would not have to bother him and could speak directly with that person.”

The AG’s response, according to Larson, was that “he would find me the worst lawyer in the office to represent me.”

In regard to P.L. 19-83, she stated that she had not taken any action to implement it and had not been instructed to take any action.

“It was my understanding from communications with the governor and lt. governor that the law in question in this lawsuit would not be implemented until additional resources are identified,” Larson said.

“It was assumed that the implementation would be submitted in the FY 2018 budget request,” she added.

“I have not been provided with any legal opinions regarding the unconstitutionality of this law that would lead me to believe there are any concerns with future implementation,” she said.

The AG said P.L. 19-83 is unconstitutional.