Governor eyes unused CW permits

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres on Thursday said his administration is working closely with the business community to identify unused transitional CNMI-only work permits.

In an interview, Torres said at least 5,000 CW permits issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are not being used. “It’s an issue that we are trying to deal with,” he added.

He said it has come to his administration’s attention that certain manpower agencies have petitioned and obtained thousands of CW permits from USCIS.

“But we have not seen them,” the governor said referring to the workers who received the CW permits.

Juan Carlos Benitez, President Donald Trump’s point of contact for the CNMI and Guam, recently told the Society for Human Resource Management-NMI chapter that one of the executive actions that can be taken to address the CNMI’s CW problem is to “recapture” the unused permits.

Torres said “that is something that we are working on with the local Department of Labor and all the big business organizations — how to minimize the cases in which companies or manpower agencies take CW permits without actually using them.”

Asked if he informed the federal government about it while he was in Washington, D.C., the governor said he had done so.

But the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials he met with, he added, are more concerned about birth tourism and “tourists” coming in who are actually construction workers.