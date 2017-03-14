MVA seeks commitment of government, tourism stakeholders

THE Marianas Visitors Authority will continue to reach out to government agencies and other tourism stakeholders to achieve development sustainability for the tourism industry, MVA board chairwoman Marianne Aldan-Pierce said.

She said while MVA is aware of the “strengths and weaknesses” of local tourism as mentioned in the study by Horwath HTL, they cannot follow their consultant’s recommendation without the support of other agencies and the central government.

MVA has commissioned the study to get the community to start talking about what is needed for the CNMI to sustain the development of the local tourism industry, she added.





MVA, she said, needs the commitment of the CNMI leadership and other stakeholders of the tourism industry.

One of the recommendations of the Horwath HTL study is to immediately address the long lines at the Saipan airport’s immigration counter.

Aldan-Pierce said they are planning to meet with lawmakers to present MVA’s sustainable growth plan.





They have recently met with Gov. Ralph Torres and presented their plan to the governor’s Strategic Economic Development Council, she added.

For his part, Sen. Jude Hofschneider said lawmaker will assist MVA meet its goals, and are willing to have a dialogue with the agency and other tourism stakeholders to discuss what needs to be done to achieve tourism development and growth.

As for the recommendation that the CNMI should offer different attractions on its three main islands, he said Tinian can host facilities for high-end tourists who seek relaxation and retreat that Saipan and Rota may not be able to offer.