$10K bail imposed on each of 2 assault suspects

TWO of the five individuals who assaulted three men in Chalan Kanoa appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho for a bail hearing on Friday.

Judge Camacho set the bail of Darren Michael, 23, and Steve Hanson Paul, 19, at $10,000 each. The defendants appeared in the custody of the Department of Corrections while Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Glass Jr. appeared for the government.

The bail order stated that the clerk of court “shall appoint counsel to represent the two defendants” because there exists a conflict of interest with the Public Defender’s Office.

Police said they responded to a report about an assault on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 2:15 a.m. on Gregorio Avenue in Chalan Kanoa.

There were three victims, one of whom was unconscious, and bleeding from the back of his head. He was later admitted to the Commonwealth Health Center’s intensive care unit. The other victim had minor injuries to his right eye and scratches on his right knee while the third had lacerations to his head, face, lips, ears, and cheek.

Police said the three were beaten up by Darren Michael, Steve Hanson Paul, Ethan Calvo, Hansen Rudolph and a juvenile male who was armed with a baseball bat. Paul and Darren used brass knuckles during the assault, police added.

On March 8, 2017, Calvo, 19, appeared before Judge Camacho who imposed a $25,000 bail.

Court documents did not indicate if Hanson Rudolph or the juvenile had also been arrested.