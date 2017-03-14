Marianas Variety

I Love Saipan launches own beer

13 Mar 2017
By Lori Lyn C. Lirio - lyn@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE I LOVE Saipan store has launched its own beer, according to Joel Salvoza, coordinator for entertainment, promotion and marketing.

I Love Saipan’s Ivan Braganza, left, and retired U.S. Navy serviceman Cal Colavechio pose with tourists during the launching of I Love Saipan Beer on Friday. Photo by Emmanuel T. Erediano
He described the beer as smooth with a hint of sweet banana and a delicious dry finish.

The I Love Saipan beer has a combination of three hop varieties — Galena, Chinook and Columbus — and is 4.2 percent alcohol.

“I Love Saipan is known for souvenirs,” Salvoza said. “So why not make a beer as another souvenir that will be distributed solely at the I Love Saipan stores?”

He said they also plan to distribute the beer through other local stores in the future.

The beer, which is brewed and canned in South Korea, costs $1.95 each.

