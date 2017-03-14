Imperial seeks casino license deadline extension

(Press Release) — Imperial Pacific International LLC asked to amend the Casino License Agreement in order to extend the deadline to complete construction of its hotels and casinos.

The request to extend was made necessary due to a variety of challenges that caused construction delays, especially the severe damage to construction equipment from Typhoon Soudelor that took several months to repair.

Other challenges that caused further delays included adverse weather conditions making the tower cranes inoperable; unstable soil conditions that caused damage to pilings that were driven into the ground; lack of readily available skilled laborers; an overabundance of water at the construction site delaying the pouring of the concrete foundation; lack of necessary construction materials; the 8 months to execute the public land lease for Garapan; the complication of the Marianas Resort Spa’s public land lease which expires in April 2018 and the deadline to complete the Integrated Resort in Marpi by February 2018.

Imperial Pacific anxiously awaits the governor and lottery commission’s decision on the request to extend the deadlines. However, despite the extension request, Imperial Pacific will diligently work with its subcontractors and government agencies to bring its grand development to the CNMI community at the earliest possible opportunity.

Company concerns

Imperial Pacific says it shares the administration’s grave concerns regarding overstaying tourists, birth tourism and the parole program for Chinese tourists, especially since the Chinese tourism market makes up 40 percent of the CNMI’s tourism arrivals. Imperial Pacific will take an active role to protect the integrity of the parole program for Chinese tourists to assist in the success of CNMI tourism. Without the parole program, the growth of our economy will be negatively affected.

All of Imperial Pacific’s subcontractors and service providers will be advised that they must comply with all federal and local laws and must only have employees allowed to work lawfully in the CNMI. Failure to do this will result in very drastic measures, to include immediate contract termination.