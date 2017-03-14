Federal court disbars Woodruff

ATTORNEY Stephen C. Woodruff has been disbarred from practicing law in the District Court for the NMI.

Designated Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday said her order is effective 30 days after the date it is entered.

Woodruff was ordered not to accept any new clients or retainers or engage as the attorney in any new case or legal matter of any nature.

He has 30 days to complete on behalf of any client those matters that were pending on the entry date.

He was also ordered within 10 days after the effective date of the order, to file in the district court an affidavit showing: (1) that he has complied with the provisions of the order and of Local Disciplinary Rule 17, including but not limited to provisions to notify and advise clients and to notify opposing counsel; and (2) that he has notified all other commonwealth, state, territorial, and federal jurisdictions to which he is admitted to practice of the disciplinary action. Such affidavit shall also set forth the residence or other addresses where communications may thereafter be directed to him.

Judge Tydingco-Gatewood ordered the clerk to transmit a certified copy of her order to all judges within the district, to all courts to which Woodruff has been admitted, as reflected in Woodruff’s application for admission to the court’s bar, and to administrative agencies.

Woodruff was ordered not to apply for reinstatement for two years from the effective date of disbarment.

Woodruff was disbarred by the CNMI Superior Court on June 7, 2013.

On Dec. 24, 2015, the district court issued to a notice of intent to impose reciprocal discipline and order to show cause, and set a reciprocal-discipline hearing for Jan. 22, 2016.

On Dec. 28, 2015, Woodruff notified the court that he had petitioned the Commonwealth Supreme Court for a rehearing.

Woodruff told the district court, on Jan. 19, 2016 that if a rehearing was denied and the mandate issued, he would likely petition the United States Supreme Court for certiorari.

The district court vacated the Jan. 22, 2016 reciprocal-discipline hearing and stayed the proceedings.

On Jan. 22, 2016, the Commonwealth Supreme Court denied Woodruff’s petition for a rehearing and ordered the mandate to be issued on Jan. 26, 2016.

On Jan. 25, 2016, Woodruff moved to stay the mandate, but on Jan. 28, 2016, his motion was denied.

On Feb. 10, 2016, Woodruff filed an update at the district court to which he attached his motion and the two orders and in which he requested “that the [district] court continue to hold the matter in abeyance pending submission to the Supreme Court of the United States of respondent’s petition for writ of certiorari.”

The district court did not issue any further orders, and the stay of reciprocal-discipline proceedings remained in effect.

On Nov. 18, 2016, the federal government, a party in an immigration case in which Woodruff was opposing counsel, informed the district court that the lawyer had not petitioned for certiorari and that his disbarment in the CNMI appeared to be final.

When its own search of the U.S. Supreme Court docket confirmed this information, the district court ordered Woodruff to show cause why the stay should not be lifted.

Woodruff, in his defense, said the imposition of reciprocal discipline, particularly the sanction of disbarment, would be unwarranted and unjust.

The district court noted that the local trial court found all the facts in Woodruff’s disciplinary case to be admitted as true.

The allegations included that in nine civil actions Woodruff took payment from clients but failed to keep in contact with them, failed to respond to their inquiries about the status of their cases, failed to do work he promised to do and file documents that needed to be filed, and failed to make scheduled court appearances, including for trial — often with disastrous consequences for the clients.

The district court stated that it has reviewed all the pertinent filings and orders in the Superior Court disciplinary case and finds no fundamental unfairness in the process.

“What this court sees in [Woodruff’s] remarks is an attorney blaming everyone except himself for his own lack of diligence,” Judge Tydingco-Gatewood said.

She said this “pattern” repeated itself recently in this reciprocal-discipline action.

“He was given fair notice and an opportunity to be heard by the CNMI courts; there was not such infirmity of proof as to give rise to a clear conviction that their judgment cannot be accepted as final; and no grave reason exists not to impose the same discipline in this district,” the judge added.