STEM Fair entries impress PSS chief

IS the “five-second rule” for real?

This was the question asked by Eainne Miel Ladao, a kindergarten student from Rota’s Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja, as she examined whether it was still safe to eat food that was picked up five seconds or less after it dropped to the floor.

Her finding: the moment your food touches the floor, bacteria or germs are already on it.

“You cannot eat it anymore. It would be better to throw it away rather than blow on it like other kids my age do,” the young scientist stated.

During the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Fair at Saipan Southern High School on Saturday, Ladao presented petri dishes that contained bacteria from dropped apples and cookies.

Her well-documented research won first place in the K-2nd Cluster.

“Kids today are looking at the real world and real day-to-day challenges and asking how STEM can contribute to what we do in our lives,” Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero said, referring to this year’s 129 entries.

“You can see a lot of entries that aim to improve how we do things while looking at sustainability as well as considerations for the environment and energy conservation,” she added.

Deleon Guerrero expressed appreciation for the organizing committee that worked with the schools to ensure that the students would be able to showcase their projects.

She also thanked the teachers who guided their students in putting the projects together.

“I also appreciate the parents who support their children’s learning. Most of all, we need to give accolades to the students for their hard work because — they have remained determined and focused and have put on one of the best exhibits I’ve ever seen at a STEM Fair.”

For the K-2nd Cluster, Kagman Elementary School’s Kei’ani Angel, whose research focused on blood sugar, won second prize, while Northern Marianas International School’s Althea Loryn, who designed a water filter, received third prize.

For the 3rd to 5th Cluster, Koberville Elementary School’s Leandro Mendiola won first prize for his Airsoft project; Edward U. Maratita of Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja placed second for his Lego project; and Sky Palacios of Koblerville Elementary School was third for his “Salt Death” project.

Of the 49 entries in 6th-8th Cluster, Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja’s Michael Cantil bagged the first prize for his homemade wireless mobile charger; in second place was Francisco M. Sablan Middle School’s Jerine Blazo whose project was “Current Power”; and third was Jed Santa Theresa of Grace Christian Academy-Rota for his “Bridge Engineering” entry.

In the 9th-12th Cluster, Kloe Borja of Kagman High School won first prize for her “Avian Gut Passage Time” while Marianas Baptist Academy students Tina Choi (“Effects of Parabolic Reflection on Wifi Network) and Jessic Choi (“The Mathematical Model of the Fall Rates of Parachutes) won second and third prizes.