Governor’s priority list already with Trump

IN response to a request from the National Governors Association and the new administration, Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres submitted to the Trump White House a list of five priorities for CNMI infrastructure projects more than a month ago.

Torres said his list included the Saipan waterline modernization project, Saipan wastewater facility modernization, Power Plant Rehabilitation and modernization project, the Saipan international airport and landfill improvement projects.

These are critical infrastructure projects for which the commonwealth is hoping to get federal assistance, the governor told Variety.

In January, the Trump transition team asked the NGA to reach out to the nation’s governors and ask for examples of “priority infrastructure projects that might be incorporated into a future infrastructure investment program.”

Specifically, the transition team was looking for three to five project suggestions from each state or territory that the Trump transition team would vet for inclusion in a new program.

To be considered a “priority,” the proposed infrastructure project was to align with the following criteria:

• A national security or public safety “emergency”;

• Be on the path to “shovel-ready” with at least 30 percent of initial design and engineering work already completed, such that they could be initiated in 2017;

• Direct job creator; and

• Has potential to increase U.S. manufacturing.