Saipan mayor’s office to construct new animal shelter soon

THE Saipan mayor’s office has been allowed by the Department of Lands and Natural Resources to use a portion of the quarantine facility in As Perdido for the animal shelter project, special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider told Variety.

“DLNR will also benefit from our project,” he said, adding that the mayor’s office will work collaboratively with the department in programs related to sheltering and protecting animals.

He said DLNR has allowed the mayor’s office to use a 3,000 sq. meter area inside the animal health quarantine facility.

Hofschneider said the Department of Public Works is now completing the architectural and engineering design for the project.

Once it is completed, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is funding the project, will make the final approval, he added.

FEMA has already committed $365,000 in mitigation assistance for the construction of the animal shelter.

Once they secure FEMA’s approval, construction will start, Hofschneider said.

The proposed facility will have an office and a clinic and will be equipped with 80 kennels — features similar to what the previous animal shelter in Lower Base had before it was destroyed by Typhoon Soudelor in Aug. 2015.