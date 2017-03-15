Magnitude 5.5 quake hits Rota

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck about 11 miles northeast of Rota, in the Northern Mariana Islands before 7 p.m., Monday, causing some of the buildings in Guam to shake.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was recorded at a depth of about 64 miles.

No reports of injuries or damage from this earthquake were reported on Guam, according to the Guam Homeland Security, Office of Civil Defense.

The quake was also felt on Saipan, but Dion Camacho of the CNMI Emergency Operation Center said Chip Guard of the National Weather Service on Guam told them that “it was no threat to us here in the CNMI.”

Camacho added, “There are no tsunami watches or warnings in effect.”

A 5.0 magnitude in Jayapura, Indonesia; a 4.6 magnitude earthquake in Miyako, Japan; and a 4.6 magnitude earthquake in Balayan, the Philippines, were also recorded earlier Monday.

(With Bryan Manabat)