Zoning Board approves revised Beacon Hill condominium project

THE Saipan Zoning Board has approved the amended application for a conditional use permit filed by Prime Pacific Properties which wants to construct the Beacon Hill Condominium on Isla Drive, Navy Hill.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the previous permit allowed the applicant to construct a two-story building with eight units; seven three-story villas, and a nine-story condominium-hotel with 56 units.

In its amended application, the developer said instead of villas it will construct one building. It will also increase the number of hotel guest rooms from 56 to 76 units and the parking space from 100 to 234 slots.

Ogumoro said the applicant has proposed more than the required number of parking spaces which is 220.

Chris Fryling, applicant and project architect, said they want to open more green space at the site.





He said tourists visit Saipan because it is a tropical destination so the natural beauty of the project site’s surroundings must be maintained, and the size of the proposed unit will be smaller than what was originally planned.

Former Sen. Ray Yumul asked the Zoning Board to look into the impact in terms of traffic on Gloria Drive, Navy Hill if more development projects are allowed in the area.

He said if the proposed Prime Pacific Properties project moves ahead, “the driveway would be a huge nightmare,” referring to Gloria Drive which the investor is proposing to use for emergencies only.

He said the road is already being used by personnel of Best Sunshine International who reside in an apartment on Navy Hill.

Zoning Board chairman Diego Blanco suggested that the permit should prohibit the applicant from using Gloria Drive during the construction phase of the project.