San Antonio resident killed in auto collision

A SPORTS utility vehicle slammed into a dump truck that was making a turn into a construction site near the Mobil gas station in Chalan Kiya late Saturday afternoon, killing the driver of the SUV.

The driver was a well-known sports enthusiast and a long-time employee of Triple J Motors, Felix Palacios, 52, of San Antonio.

According to the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Palacios’s SUV was heading up Chalan Kiya when he struck the back end of the dump truck.

The front of the SUV was totally damaged, the engine and windshield crushed in the impact, DFEMS said.

Department of Public Safety Lt. Anthony Macaranas said DPS will issue a statement as soon as they complete their investigation.

DFEMS said it received a call from DPS 911 dispatch at 6:55 p.m., Saturday, about a vehicle collision.

Emergency medical technicians arrived at the site at 6:56 p.m. and had to use special extrication tools (the Jaws of Life) to get to Palacios inside the wrecked vehicle, DFEMS said, adding that the driver was pinned by the dashboard and was unresponsive. Palacios was not wearing his seatbelt, DFEMS said, adding that he had no pulse and was not breathing.

Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation was performed on Palacios en route to the Commonwealth Health Center emergency room where Doctor Villalon pronounced Palacios dead at 7:19 p.m.

Triple J Motors general manager Randy Steele said Palacios worked for the company for nearly 15 years and was a multi-awarded “Salesperson of the Year.”

“He was also our good friend, and we will sorely miss him. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his entire family,” Steele said.

Triple J Motors human resources director Francisco Ada Jr. added: “Felix will be missed by the entire Triple J family. The Jones family extends their condolences to his wife, children and the whole family. He will also be missed by the sports community. He was a great basketball player representing San Antonio village.”