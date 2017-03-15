‘Trash fire’ breaks out at Imperial Pacific construction site

THE Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a reported blaze at the Imperial Pacific Resort construction site in Garapan on Monday at 3:16 p.m.

DFEMS public information officer Derek Gersonde said a male caller reported a “trash fire” at the construction site.

Responders from the Garapan Fire Station arrived at the scene at 3:17 p.m., and an Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting unit also responded and assisted in extinguishing the fire.

DFEM said it asked the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. to turn on the nearest water hydrants.

Gersonde said at 6:22 p.m., the fire was reported under control and an all clear was given at 7 p.m.





No one was injured and no treatment was provided at the scene, he added.

According to their investigation and witness interviews, he said the fire originated near the western side of the building.

“On fire was construction material debris that was piled up against the structure. The cause of the fire is still undetermined and the investigation still ongoing,” Gersonde said, adding that more information will be released once it is available.

Variety learned from some of the construction workers that the fire resulted from welding sparks coming from the upper levels of the building. They said the sparks fell on the debris stacked against the side of the building.

The debris included combustible materials such as wood and cardboard boxes, among other things.

Witnesses also reported that access for the fire trucks was blocked by vehicles delivering construction materials to the site.