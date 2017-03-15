Man arrested for setting girlfriend’s car on fire

A 53-year-old man was arrested in San Vicente for setting his girlfriend’s car on fire.

On Monday, Krishna Chaulagain appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho who imposed a $25,000 bail and appointed Assistant Public Defender Mike Sato to represent the defendant while Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

The preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 21, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

On March 8, 2017, at 5:16 p.m., police said they responded to a complaint from a woman regarding her boyfriend, Krishna Chaulagain.

Upon arriving at the woman’s residence in San Vicente, police saw a vehicle parked in the garage and on fire.

After the officers and responding firefighters searched the house, they found Chaulagain.

Police said Chaulagain had bloodshot eyes and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Chaulagain, smiling, told the officers he was the one who set the car on fire.

According to the complainant, when she arrived home earlier and went into the bedroom she saw Chaulagain, asleep and smelling of alcohol. She also saw vomit on the floor.

She said she woke Chaulagain up and asked him if he was okay. Chaulagain, she added, responded that he “over ate.”





The two then began to quarrel and shouted profanities at each other.

The complainant said she splashed some water on Chaulagain outside the house to sober him up, but he then took off all his clothing.

She said she prevented Chaulagain from entering her house because she thought he might vomit again.

But Chaulagain sneaked back into the house through a back door and started taking clothes from drawers and throwing them on the floor. Chaulagain also threw furniture in the living room as well as pots and pans to the ground in the outside kitchen. He also pushed over the refrigerator.

The complainant said Chaulagain took her phone and told her that he was not afraid of her calling the police before he broke her phone.

She said she told Chaulagain to leave.

When her 14-year-old son came home, he asked his mother if everything was OK because he saw smoke coming from her car. He later told police that Chaulagain told him to stand next to him while the car burned.

Chaulagain was charged with disturbing the peace, criminal mischief and arson.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, in a statement, said the fire was under control by 5:48 p.m. No one was injured and no medical treatment was provided at the scene.

DFEMS said the vehicle was completely burned inside the garage, and there was also moderate to severe heat and smoke damage to the structure.