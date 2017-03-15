Top chief federal prosecutor in Guam, NMI resigns

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Alicia Limtiaco is no longer the top federal prosecutor in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

On Monday afternoon, Limtiaco confirmed she had submitted her letter of resignation as U.S. attorney for the District of Guam and the District of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Her resignation followed the Trump administration request that 46 Obama-era top federal prosecutors submit letters of resignation.

New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara tweeted over the weekend that when he didn’t resign, he was fired.

Effective immediately, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn N. Anderson, chief of the criminal division, will serve as acting U.S. attorney for Guam and the NMI.

“It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands for the last seven years as United States attorney, and to work alongside our law enforcement partners and community stakeholders in our enforcement and crime-prevention efforts,” Limtiaco said. “I am sincerely appreciative to the staff of the United States Attorney’s Office for their commitment, hard work and perseverance, and I am extremely proud of the accomplishments and efforts of our Guam and CNMI staff in serving and keeping our communities safe.”

U.S. Attorney General Jefferson B. Sessions III asked Limtiaco and the rest of the U.S. attorneys who are holdovers from the Obama administration to turn in their letters of resignation.