NMTI starts hotel-restaurant classes this month

THE Northern Marianas Trades Institute will start its hotel and restaurant operations class on Monday, March 27, according to NMTI continuing education and workforce development director Ross S. Manglona.

The three-month-long class will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, he said.

Students must take the mandatory prerequisite course called “Prep for Success” which will be held March 20-23 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the NMTI campus in Lower Base.

The culinary arts class will start on March 21, Tuesday, and run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Manglona said the four-month program consists of classes held every Tuesday and Wednesday, adding that the students have already attended the mandatory orientation at NMTI.

Registration is a year-round process and once the minimum enrollment threshold is met, NMTI immediately opens up a class, he added.

For more information, contact Norisa S.N. Camacho, registrar, at 235-6684 or e-mail nmti@pticom.com.