Woman arrested for assaulting husband in 2 incidents

A 31-YEAR-OLD woman is in jail for assaulting her husband in two separate incidents.

On Monday, Loretta Romolor Feria appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho who imposed a $25,000 bail and appointed Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski to represent her. Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared on behalf of the government.

Judge Camacho set the preliminary hearing for March 17, 2017 at 9 a.m.

Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at YNC Apartments on Essok Avenue in Koblerville on March 6, 2017 at 12:49 a.m.

Police said the male victim told officers that his wife hit him on the back with a guitar three times, and punched him in the mouth.

Police saw that the victim’s lower lip was bleeding, and his right hand had a red mark.

When an officer approached Feria, she shouted “You pig!” and slammed the screen door in his face. Police had to struggle with Feria in order to handcuff her.

The victim told police that when he left for work at a Shell gas station earlier that day everything was okay.

He said Feria later called to ask him to bring the car back home but he told her that he couldn’t because he was the only gas attendant on duty at that time.

The victim said Feria got angry and called the gas station and argued with the cashier. He said he had to switch places with the cashier as Feria kept calling the gas station.

He said when he came home past 12 midnight, their three children were sleeping. He said things in the house were scattered, the TV and the bedroom door were damaged as well as cabinet doors and other items.

He said he asked Feria why she had to break their stuff. Feria said at that point “now we are going to fight.”

The victim told police that he was afraid of Feria so he picked up the phone and tried to call the police, but Feria hit him on the back with a guitar three times, breaking it. He said when he managed to call 911 Feria swung the guitar again, hitting his left elbow which he said hurt him more because it struck his bone. He then ran to his brother’s apartment and told him to call the police.

Responding officers arrested Feria who was then booked and detained.

The second incident happened on March 8, 2017. Responding officers met with the male victim who was holding his four-year-old daughter. The victim told police that Feria pushed him into a room, punched him in the face and locked the door. He said Feria told him “someone is going to die.”

In 2014, Feria was charged with attempted murder in the first degree. Police said she attempted to murder her own one-year-old child, but the Office of the Attorney General later made an oral motion to dismiss the case without prejudice after a psychiatrist testified that Feria met the standard for insanity in that, at the time of her offense, she did not understand the nature, quality, or the wrongfulness of her acts.