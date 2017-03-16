3 women attack woman for ‘ice’ gossip

THREE women attacked a woman in Tanapag on Saturday for supposedly gossiping about methamphetamine or ice use.

One of the three suspects, 21-year-old Janet Leesoy Jones, on Monday appeared before Superior Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho who set bail at $25,000.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government while Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski was appointed as Jones’s counsel. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 17, 2017.

Police responded to a disturbance call in Tanapag on March 11, 2017.

Responding officers saw blood on the victim’s forehead, and her shirt was stretched and ripped.

The officers also saw cuts and scratches on the victim’s forehead, red and purple bruises from her shoulder down to her arm, bruises below her right eye, and scratches on her elbow and hands.

The victim told police that on Friday, March 10, 2017, at 2 p.m. two of the female suspects — Lillian Cudiamat and Janet Leesoy Jones — came to her house and took her to Paupau Beach for a picnic.

According to the victim, she and Janet Leesoy Jones shared information about Lillian Cudiamat “smoking ice.” The victim said after the picnic the two dropped her off back home.

At around 8:30 p.m., she said a car pulled up to her house. She was outside, seated on a bench and smoking a cigarette. She said the three suspects were in the car — Susana Cudiamat Ali, Lillian Cudiamat and Janet Leesoy Jones.

Susana Cudiamat Ali got out of the car and asked the victim why she was talking about her mom, Lillian Cudiamat, smoking ice.

Janet Leesoy Jones, carrying a rock in each hand, then struck her in the forehead with the rock.

The victim said Lillian Cudiamat came behind her and tried to choke her while Susana Cudiamat Ali pulled her hair.

During their struggle, the victim said they all fell to the ground, and that was when the three suspects got on top of her — Janet Leesoy Jones was punching her while the other two were on her stomach.

At this point, the victim’s boyfriend, who was in the house, heard her cries for help and ran out to see what was happening. He pushed the suspects away from the victim.

According to police, Susana Cudiamat Ali kept shouting at the victim: “You going to act tough on T-8 turf?”

She and the other suspects then ran to their car and fled.

Police later arrested Jones who was booked and detained at the Department of Corrections.

Police met and interviewed the two other suspects — Lillian Cudiamat and Susana Cudiamat Ali. Both admitted they went to the house of the victim but said it was Jones who fought with the victim.

At Corrections, Jones invoked her constitutional right to an attorney.

She was charged with disturbing the peace, assault and battery, and assault with dangerous weapon.