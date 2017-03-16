Traffic stop leads to ‘ice’ arrest

A TRAFFIC stop on early Monday morning for an expired vehicle registration plate resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old man for illegal possession of a controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine or “ice.”

Francisco R. Demapan was charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance and for driving without a license or an identification card.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo imposed a $50,000 bail on Demapan during a hearing on March 13, 2017. Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government while Demapan was represented by Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit.

His next court appearance was scheduled for March 21, 2017 in Courtroom 217A at 1:30 p.m.

Police said they conducted a violator stop on Demapan’s vehicle for an expired vehicle registration on March 13, 2017, at 3:43 a.m. in Chalan Kanoa. Demapan had a passenger with him at the time.

Police said Demapan could not provide a driver’s license or any identification card. Police then told Demapan and his companion to step out of the vehicle and advised Demapan that he would be arrested for not possessing a driver’s license.

Police said when Demapan and his passenger stepped out of the vehicle they spotted a blue cut-off plastic straw in a compartment in the driver’s door.

The officer asked Demapnan if there were any drugs in the car.

Demapan said, “Yes, under the seat cover of the driver’s seat in a red container.”

Police checked under the seat cover and found a red container containing a green cut-off plastic straw, three small clear Ziploc bags containing a clear crystalline substance, and a rolled $20 bill. Police also found one empty, small Ziploc bag and a glass tube containing a burned residue.

An additional search by police on Demaapan’s car yielded a small wooden box containing leafy plant matter, a Zig-Zag wrapper booklet, a brown Coach pouch containing a digital scale, a clear glass pipe with burned residue, two Q-tips, a white cut-off plastic straw, a small metal screw driver and a SIM card holder. Police likewise found a brown Louis Vuitton wallet containing $1,445, 1,000 yen and a Social Security card.

Police said they conducted a field-test on the substance found in Demapan’s car and it tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Demapan admitted owning the illegal substance found in the car he was driving and also the money in the brown wallet. Demapan said the money came from selling ice.

The police noted in their report that Demapan had been arrested before for narcotics violations, and that he was released after his last drug arrest after posting bail pending court proceedings.

Court documents did not provide information regarding Demapan’s companion when he was arrested on Monday.